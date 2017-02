My full reaction has been written on upgruv.com regarding the Seth Rollins injury. Here’s some highlights:

The attack on Rollins by Samoa Joe (making his RAW debut) had one moment when Joe was taking Rollins to the mat in a sleeper choke hold; you can see Rollins’ knee and leg move quickly in an awkward motion. Take a look at the 3:20 mark:

Involvement with Rollins’ knee was not part of the story. It was a classic “sneak attack” beating that ended with Joe’s choke-hold submission, for which he’s become famous.

And that’s a big point when regarding the legitimacy of Rollin’s injury. If the attack from Joe had “targeted” the knee, had the focus of his offense been on Rollins’ knee, it would offer reason to believe Rolling’s injury was a big part of the show.

But that’s not what happened, so it’s logical to presume Rollins’ injury is very real. But just because it’s real, that’s no reason not to include it as part of the story moving forward.

For fans upset Joe took to social media to taunt Rollins… come on! It’s part of the job for a wrestler to sell the story. Joe is merely playing up that he did the job Triple H brought him there to do in the story.

In reality, Rollins is hurt and the injury has happened. What’s done is done, so Joe should at least use the development (admittedly unfortunate for Rollins) as heat for himself on the RAW roster. He’ll be an important asset if Rollins, a top-card performer, is again to experience an extended absence.

If only more pro wrestlers in today’s social media era were as convincing of their heel characters on social media as Samoa Joe.