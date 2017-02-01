Bayley vs Charlotte, More Rare Wrestlemania Axxess Matchups, A Day In The Life w/ Robbie E (Video), Could ‘Prime’ Flair Beat Cena?

A Day In The Life
The above video is the new Impact Wrestling digital exclusive series “A Day In The Life” featuring Robbie E as this week’s special guest.
Robbie E was also on the latest episode of ‘My First Day‘, which will conclude in four weeks on February 25th.
Related: WWE Elimination Chamber Match Participants Confirmed, Matches Announced For SD Live, Impact Wrestling Announces New Webseries
Flair vs Cena
WWE.com has a new poll asking fans if they think an ‘in his prime’ Ric Flair could beat John Cena.
The choices were:
Currently, the ‘without a doubt’ option is leading with 56% of the vote.
Wrestlemania Axxess
WWE.com posted a new gallery of photos from past Wrestlemania Axxess events featuring a number of current WWE Superstars. Some of the gallery includes Bayley versus Charlotte, Luke Harper versus Neville, and Cesaro versus Xavier Woods. Click here to view the full gallery.
On a related note, Wrestlezone was on hand for last year’s Wrestlemania Axxess in Dallas, and captured some full-length matches including Austin Aries, Alexa Bliss, Enzo & Cass and many more, which can be seen in the playlist below.
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?