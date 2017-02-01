WWE NXT TV Taping Results From 2/1 – Three Weeks Worth of *Spoilers*

The following results are tonight’s NXT TV taping results from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida and will air this month on WWE Network:
Mandy Rose defeated Dori Prange
Sanity defeated the Bollywood Boyz
Liv Morgan defeated Billie Kay
Tye Dillinger cuts a backstage promo about his Takeover loss, saying the numbers game caught up to him, but he won’t join Sanity. After this, Sanity runs in and beats him down and it spills into the ring. No Way Jose and Roderick Strong end up making the save for Dillinger
The Revival defeated Heavy Machinery
