WWE NXT TV Taping Results From 2/1 – Three Weeks Worth of *Spoilers*

Source: Jacob Cohen

The following results are tonight’s NXT TV taping results from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida and will air this month on WWE Network:

Mandy Rose defeated Dori Prange

– Prange is the new ring name for Heidi Lovelace

Sanity defeated the Bollywood Boyz

– Killian Dain won the match himself as Wolfe never tagged in. Nikki Cross calls out Asuka after the match, and Eric Young says since he humbled Tye Dillinger at NXT Takeover: San Antonio, Dillinger belongs with them now

Liv Morgan defeated Billie Kay

Tye Dillinger cuts a backstage promo about his Takeover loss, saying the numbers game caught up to him, but he won’t join Sanity. After this, Sanity runs in and beats him down and it spills into the ring. No Way Jose and Roderick Strong end up making the save for Dillinger

The Revival defeated Heavy Machinery

– The Revival cut a promo after the match and claim to be the best team in the world, and challenge the Authors of Pain to a match at NXT Takeover: Orlando. The Revival leaves the ring, but the Authors walk out with Paul Ellering, and Ellering says any challengers will be crushed into dust. The Authors show off their titles, but Dash and Dawson cheap shot them before running away