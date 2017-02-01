WWE Officials Reportedly Hold Meeting About Seth Rollins’ Injury, Discuss Possible Alternate Plans For Triple H At Wrestlemania

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, WWE officials met today to talk about Seth Rollins’ knee injury and how to proceed with plans leading into Wrestlemania 33.

Rollins, who was examined earlier today in Birmingham, Alabama, was scheduled to face Triple H at Wrestlemania, but now it’s unknown what will happen due to the uncertainty surrounding Rollins’ injury. It was noted that one possible idea that was brought up if Rollins is sidelined through Wrestlemania is to somehow set up a match between Samoa Joe against Triple H.