Next WWE United Kingdom Championship Defense Confirmed, Triple H Comments On The Authors Of Pain As Tag Champs (Photo)

WWE United Kingdom Championship

Tyler Bate will defend the WWE United Kingdom Championship on an upcoming episode of NXT against Trent Seven. The match was taped at tonight’s NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.

Bate is already appearing on NXT TV as he had a match on tonight’s episode that aired on WWE Network, facing off with Oney Lorcan. The match was taped last weekend during NXT Takeover: San Antonio.

Authors Of Pain

Triple H posted the following photo, praising the Authors of Pain after winning the NXT Tag Team Championship at NXT Takeover: San Antonio: