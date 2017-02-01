How is Tyler Bate Feeling After His WWE NXT Debut?, Corey Graves Tribute Airs Tonight (Videos), Celebration on NXT Next Week

Nick Paglino
tyler bate

Photo Credit: http://www.thesportbible.com/

Celebration Taking Place on NXT Next Week

Next week’s edition of WWE NXT will feature a “glorious” celebration for new WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode:

How is Tyler Bate Feeling After His WWE NXT Debut?

As seen on WWE NXT tonight, WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate made his NXT TV debut, and below is footage of Bate reacting to his match:

Corey Graves Tribute Airs Tonight

Tonight was Corey Graves’ last night as part of the NXT announce team, as he will be commentating only on WWE Raw moving forward, and during tonight’s NXT the following tribute to Graves aired:

