WWE Live Event Results From Hidalgo, Texas (1/30): Four Title Matches, Cena Defends Against Styles & Corbin

Source: PWInsider.com The following results are the WWE live event results from Monday’s Smackdown branded event at the State Farm Arena in Hidalgo, Texas: Heath Slater & Rhyno & The Usos defeated Breezango & The Ascension Kalisto defeated Curt Hawkins Dolph Ziggler defeated Apollo Crews Nikki Bella and Naomi defeated Natalya and Carmella WWE Intercontinental Championship

Dean Ambrose (c) defeated The Miz WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship

Alexa Bliss (c) defeated Becky Lynch WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship

American Alpha (c) defeated The Wyatt Family via disqualification WWE Championship

John Cena (c) defeated AJ Styles and Baron Corbin