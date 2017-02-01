WWE Live Event Results From Hidalgo, Texas (1/30): Four Title Matches, Cena Defends Against Styles & Corbin

Source: PWInsider.com
The following results are the WWE live event results from Monday’s Smackdown branded event at the State Farm Arena in Hidalgo, Texas:
Heath Slater & Rhyno & The Usos defeated Breezango & The Ascension
Kalisto defeated Curt Hawkins
Dolph Ziggler defeated Apollo Crews
Nikki Bella and Naomi defeated Natalya and Carmella
