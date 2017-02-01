WWE Live Event Results From Hidalgo, Texas (1/30): Four Title Matches, Cena Defends Against Styles & Corbin

Bill Pritchard
(Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images)

Source: PWInsider.com 

The following results are the WWE live event results from Monday’s Smackdown branded event at the State Farm Arena in Hidalgo, Texas:

Heath Slater & Rhyno & The Usos defeated Breezango & The Ascension

Kalisto defeated Curt Hawkins

Dolph Ziggler defeated Apollo Crews

Nikki Bella and Naomi defeated Natalya and Carmella

WWE Intercontinental Championship
Dean Ambrose (c) defeated The Miz

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship
Alexa Bliss (c) defeated Becky Lynch

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship
American Alpha (c) defeated The Wyatt Family via disqualification

WWE Championship
John Cena (c) defeated AJ Styles and Baron Corbin

