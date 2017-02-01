WWE Looking Into Hosting Asian Tournament, New NXT TV Taping Date Announced, Big Match Announced For WrestleCon

NXT A new set of NXT TV tapings will take place on April 5th at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. NXT will also be hosting a taping on the University of Central Florida campus in three weeks on February 22nd. WWE According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is contacting talent in Asia regarding another tournament format show. It was noted a few weeks ago that WWE was looking at hosting an Asian and Latin American tournament similar to the UK tournament, and they have been in touch with Asian talents about passport details and other information. The Observer noted WWE might be speeding up the process to get the tournament going in response to the previously announced WhatCulture Pro Wrestling World Cup 2017 tournament. Additionally, it was said this time talent is being told there will be no outside bookings if signed within the United States, United Kingdom and Japan, to avoid confusion about contract statuses that happened with UK tournament talents. Related: Triple H & Stephanie Attend Inauguration Dinner, Tommy Dreamer Co-Hosting New Radio Show, More Details On WCPW World Cup WrestleCon Jeff Cobb (Lucha Underground’s Matanza Cueto) versus Bobby Lashley has been announced for WrestleCon in Orlando on Wrestlemania 33 weekend. After the announcement, Impact Wrestling also noted other contracted Impact stars would be on hand at the event, and will make new announcements: Our third match announcement for our @wrestlecon Supershow is @fightbobby v. @MrAthleticJCobb @IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/2oRokRZE4Y — WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) February 1, 2017