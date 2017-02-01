Speculation on a Possible Tag Team Match for John Cena at WrestleMania 33, News on Samoa Joe Plans Following Today’s WWE Meeting

As we noted earlier in the week, despite John Cena winning his 16th World Title at WWE Royal Rumble this past Sunday night, current plans for The Champ at WrestleMania 33 likely “wouldn’t be celebrated by fans”, and are “not necessarily good news.” While the preceding quotes don’t offer much detail, the theory is that whatever match Cena has is likely something most fans won’t really like. Read Also: Backstage News on John Cena’s WrestleMania 33 Match Following Title Win According to F4WOnline.com, there have been rumors that Cena might be booked in a tag team match at WrestleMania 33, alongside Nikki Bella to face the team of The Miz and Maryse. Bryan Alvarez noted on Wrestling Observer Radio today that the rumor mill on the tag match has been ramped up in the past 48 hours. Regarding Samoa Joe and today’s creative meeting held after news of Seth Rollins’ injury, one idea proposed is to move Joe over to Smackdown and have him face Cena at WrestleMania. Cena vs Joe was a match that was previously discussed before Joe’s main roster debut, but later nixed. With Triple H vs Seth Rollins now up in the air due to Rollins’ injury, anything is possible for Samoa Joe as he was likely to feud with Seth Rollins until Rollins began his build with Triple H to WrestleMania. If Cena and Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse does in fact happen at ‘Mania, the build could begin in the lead-up to the February 12th WWE Elimination Chamber PPV, which will see both Cena and Miz compete inside the Chamber for the WWE Title.