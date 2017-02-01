Latest Backstage News On Seth Rollins’ Injury, When it Might Have Happened and Possible Return Timetable, Samoa Joe PPV Plans

Seth Rollins The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting Seth Rollins is believed to have torn his MCL in his right knee. The injury is believed to have occured when Samoa Joe took Rollins down to apply the Coquina Clutch; this is the same knee he had reconstructive surgery on in 2015. Early reports speculate Rollins will be sidelined this time for about eight weeks, which is close to Wrestlemania 33, but does not completely rule him out at this time. As noted earlier, WWE officials reportedly met today to discuss the fallout from Rollins’ injury, and went over plans for Wrestlemania 33 in the event that Rollins is not cleared to return. Related: Seth Rollins Issues Statement About Knee Injury, Thanks Fans For Support, Says ‘This Isn’t Over’ As for Samoa Joe, the original plan before Seth Rollins’ injury was to have Raw this week setup a match between Joe and Rollins at WWE Fastlane, with Rollins then going on to face Triple H at WrestleMania 33.