Triple H Comments On The ‘Glorious’ Road To Takeover: Orlando, Finn Balor Sends Rollins A Get Well Card

NXT
After tonight’s NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida, Triple H posted the following photo of himself with new NXT Champion Bobby Roode, noting the road to NXT Takeover: Orlando starts now.
NXT Takeover: Orlando takes place at the Amway Center on Saturday, April 1st, the night before Wrestlemania 33.
Related: WWE NXT TV Taping Results From 2/1 – Three Weeks Worth of *Spoilers*
Get Well Soon Seth
Following the news of Seth Rollins’ knee injury, Finn Balor posted the following photo, sending Rollins a get well card:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?