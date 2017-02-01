Triple H Comments On The ‘Glorious’ Road To Takeover: Orlando, Finn Balor Sends Rollins A Get Well Card

NXT

After tonight’s NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida, Triple H posted the following photo of himself with new NXT Champion Bobby Roode, noting the road to NXT Takeover: Orlando starts now.

NXT Takeover: Orlando takes place at the Amway Center on Saturday, April 1st, the night before Wrestlemania 33.

Related: WWE NXT TV Taping Results From 2/1 – Three Weeks Worth of *Spoilers*

Get Well Soon Seth

Following the news of Seth Rollins’ knee injury, Finn Balor posted the following photo, sending Rollins a get well card: