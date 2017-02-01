As noted, Roman Reigns vs The Undertaker is expected to be one of the main events at WrestleMania 33, and the seeds for the match were planted at Royal Rumble. Reigns eliminated Undertaker in the Rumble match, but beyond that, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting the idea of Undertaker “passing the torch to Reigns” at WrestleMania has been discussed. Despite the fact that Reigns will likely be booed out of the building the night of WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Vince McMahon has been wanting to do Roman Reigns vs The Undertaker for awhile now, and with ‘Taker’s health and future in question, ‘Mania 33 might be the last big chance Vince has to book the match. As noted, Undertaker was said to be really hurting after the Royal Rumble match, and despite having hip surgery back in 2016, he eventually needs complete hip replacement surgery, which he has been putting off until after her retires. Read Also: Backstage News on The Undertaker Needing Surgery in the Future With regards to Undertaker passing the torch to Reigns, that might be difficult given the crowd reaction Reigns will likely get in Orlando, but it could also be the start of an official heel run for Reigns. It’s being said, however, that even if Reigns turns heel in the near future, the longterm goal in WWE is for him to become the face of the company.