Former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion Ricochet, AKA Prince Puma, joins Sean Waltman on “X-Pac 12360” this week. You can stream the show in the video player below, or download the podcast version on iTunes. Below are some interview highlights:
How does Ricochet feel about criticism of his wrestling style?:
Ricochet says he wants to work for WWE, but may not be ready yet:
Read Also: Ricochet Confirms His Lucha Underground Contract Status, Reveals if WWE Has Contacted Him
Would he mind being put in the WWE Cruiserweight division?:
Get it all on this week’s brand new episode of AfterBuzz TV’s X-Pac 12360.
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?