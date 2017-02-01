Former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion Ricochet, AKA Prince Puma, joins Sean Waltman on “X-Pac 12360” this week. You can stream the show in the video player below, or download the podcast version on iTunes. Below are some interview highlights: How does Ricochet feel about criticism of his wrestling style?: I don’t personally care. I think a lot of that stuff stems from that match I had with [Will] Ospreay in Japan. The thing is, that’s such a small part of what I can do. I think other than Jim Cornette, who’s just you know a bitter old man who wants viewings, other than people like that guy who are just bitter, I could probably find whatever fan out there and show them some match that I’ve done that they would enjoy. Ricochet says he wants to work for WWE, but may not be ready yet: I have some stuff in New Japan I still want to do. I really want to be IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion. I want that belt more than I want any belt in professional wrestling right now. I really want that belt. I really still enjoy Japan. I love going to New Japan. It’s great. Read Also: Ricochet Confirms His Lucha Underground Contract Status, Reveals if WWE Has Contacted Him Would he mind being put in the WWE Cruiserweight division?: If that’s what they had me do I would make the best of it. But I really want to just go a different path. I would like to do the same route that Finn Balor went, or Kevin Owens went, or even now [Samoa] Joe. I’d like to go to NXT, be NXT Champion. Get it all on this week’s brand new episode of AfterBuzz TV’s X-Pac 12360.