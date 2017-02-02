WWE Reportedly Contacting Former Names for WrestleMania 33, More Details on WWE UK Matches on NXT, DeMott Comments on Mojo

WWE Reportedly Contacting Former Names for WrestleMania 33 According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has been contacting former female talents for some type of an appearance at WrestleMania 33. As of now, Sasha Banks vs Bayley and Charlotte vs Nia Jax for the Raw Women’s Title are planned for WrestleMania 33. More Details on WWE UK Matches on NXT As noted, Tyler Bate will return to WWE NXT for a UK Title defense against Trent Seven. The bout will air on February 15th. It appears as if WWE UK talents will be competing on NXT regularly going forward, as Mark Andrews vs Pete Dunne was also taped last night for the March 1st episode of NXT. The UK matches will have been featuring the WWE UK graphics used for the WWE UK tournament. DeMott Comments on Mojo Mojo Rawley recently posted the following footage of him doing box jumps, and former WWE Performance Center head coach Bill DeMott noted that exercise used to be a struggle for Mojo: Ooooooh that white boy can jump! #MojoRising pic.twitter.com/BqDQIcnk8x — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) February 2, 2017