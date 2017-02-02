Roddy Piper’s Kids on Why WWE Never Gave Piper a World Title Run, Piper’s Ability to Draw Heat Compared to Today’s Top Heels and More

All Wrestling recently did an in-depth interview with Rowdy Roddy Pipers children, Colt and Ariel. The interview was conducted in conjunction with the release of the book “Rowdy: The Roddy Piper Story”. Here are some highlights.
Q: Colt, what was your pro wrestling training with your father like?
Q: From fans stabbing your father in Los Angeles, to beating him with broken off car antennas in Hawaii and the mobs of people at Madison Square Garden, do you think that kind of heat was something that only Roddy could draw? You certainly don’t see that kind of reaction from the crowds today, even with the top heels.
Q: Roddy, in my opinion was the greatest of all time to never win the WWF heavyweight title. I always thought he should have. He had success with the Intercontinental title and various other titles in the territories, but why do you think the WWF never really went with him as the “top guy”?
To read about WrestleMania 1, Piper’s WCW run, losing their father and more head over to All Wrestling
