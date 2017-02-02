The Hardys Heading to Orlando for WrestleMania Weekend, John Cena Talks Big Show vs Shaq, Praises Show, Rock’s New Project (Videos)

John Cena Talks Big Show vs Shaq As seen in the video above, TMZ Sports recently caught up with John Cena, and Cena was asked about the upcoming Big Show vs Shaquille O’Neal match at WrestleMania 33. Cena says Show is taking the match very seriously, and has gotten himself into the best shape of his life. Cena added he thinks Show has something to prove following the “Please Retire” chants directed at Show within the past few years. The Hardys Heading to Orlando for WrestleMania Weekend WWN Live has issued the following: The Hardys are bringing The Hardy Compound to Orlando on Wrestlemania day for an amazing tailgate party!!! That’s right, The Hardy experience is coming to Orlando for the party of the year!!! DELETE your plans. They are now OBSOLETE because the #BrokenTailgate is coming. Here are all the details: MoreThanMania.com presents The Hardy #BrokenTailgate Party Sunday, April 2nd, 2017 11am – 6pm Outside of Saddle Up 100 N. Orange Avenue Orlando, FL $30 Admission includes: -Admission to the Hardy #BrokenTailgate Party from 10am-6pm -BBQ Meal with a non-alcoholic drink -Full bar will be available at an additional cost -American Combat Wrestling (ACW) event at 11am -Full Impact Pro Wrestling (FIP) event at 2pm -Plus other surprises! Tickets will be on sale at www.TicketFly.com soon. The $30 is for a GA admission to ACW and FIP. You can upgrade to a ringside seat for an additional $10. Broken Autograph Session – Broken Matt Hardy, Brother Nero, Rebecca Hardy & Señor Benjamin with Maxel will be available for autographs! The signing and picture opportunity will be noon-5pm (not included with #BrokenTailgate ticket. You DO NOT need to purchase a tailgate ticket in order to attend the autograph session) -Matt Hardy & Brother Nero – $40 each (includes 8×10 & photo opp) -Rebecca Hardy & Señor Benjamin with Maxel – $20 each (includes 8×10 & photo opp) -Broken Package – Matt Hardy, Brother Nero, Rebecca Hardy & Señor Benjamin with Maxel – $99 (includes four 8×10’s & four photo opps) Already confirmed for the FIP card are: -FIP World Heavyweight Champion Fred Yehi -FIP Tag Team Champions The Hooligans -FIP Florida Heritage Champion Martin Stone -AR Fox -Sami Callihan -Austin Theory -Jason Cade -Anthony Henry with Amber Young -Sammy Guevara Jon Davis -Aria Blake -Plus many more to be added!!! DELETE the other tailgate parties! Experience life on The Hardy Compound. The #BrokenTailgate is the perfect way to get ready for Wrestlemania!!! Rock’s New Project As seen in the video below, The Rock and his Seven Bucks Digital Studios have partnered with the Best Friends Animal Society to release the following video. Seven Bucks is donating the first 90 days of advertising revenue from this video to the Society.