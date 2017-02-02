The Hardys Heading to Orlando for WrestleMania Weekend, John Cena Talks Big Show vs Shaq, Praises Show, Rock’s New Project (Videos)

John Cena Talks Big Show vs Shaq
As seen in the video above, TMZ Sports recently caught up with John Cena, and Cena was asked about the upcoming Big Show vs Shaquille O’Neal match at WrestleMania 33. Cena says Show is taking the match very seriously, and has gotten himself into the best shape of his life. Cena added he thinks Show has something to prove following the “Please Retire” chants directed at Show within the past few years.
The Hardys Heading to Orlando for WrestleMania Weekend
WWN Live has issued the following:
Rock’s New Project
As seen in the video below, The Rock and his Seven Bucks Digital Studios have partnered with the Best Friends Animal Society to release the following video. Seven Bucks is donating the first 90 days of advertising revenue from this video to the Society.
