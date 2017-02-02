Why NXT’s New Recruits Represent the Changing Face of Women’s Wrestling (Video), WWE Declares Quarterly Dividend, Fastlane Theme

Fastlane Theme
WWE will once again be using “Watch This” by Will Roush as the official theme song for WWE Fastlane this year. The song, which was used for last year’s event, is currently available on iTunes and Spotify.
WWE Declares Quarterly Dividend
WWE issued the following today:
Why NXT’s New Recruits Represent the Changing Face of Women’s Wrestling
WWE has released the following video featuring new female Performance Center recruits discussing changing the face of Women’s wrestling:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?