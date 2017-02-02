Why NXT’s New Recruits Represent the Changing Face of Women’s Wrestling (Video), WWE Declares Quarterly Dividend, Fastlane Theme

Fastlane Theme

WWE will once again be using “Watch This” by Will Roush as the official theme song for WWE Fastlane this year. The song, which was used for last year’s event, is currently available on iTunes and Spotify.

WWE Declares Quarterly Dividend

WWE issued the following today:

WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WWE (NYSE:WWE) announced that its Board of Directors today declared the Company’s regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share for all Class A and B shares of common stock. The record date for the dividend will be March 15, 2017 and the payment date will be March 27, 2017.

Why NXT’s New Recruits Represent the Changing Face of Women’s Wrestling

WWE has released the following video featuring new female Performance Center recruits discussing changing the face of Women’s wrestling:

