Watch John Cena’s Super Bowl Commercial (Video), Kevin Nash Undergoing 31st Surgery, News on Who Might Induct Kurt Angle into HOF

News on Who Might Induct Kurt Angle into HOF According to F4WOnline.com, when the announcement was first made that Kurt Angle would be headlining the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame class, Angle revealed he would like Steve Austin to induct him. Angle has since said that he would like either Austin, John Cena or The Undertaker to induct him. Watch John Cena’s Super Bowl Commercial As noted, a new Wonderful Pistachios commercial, featuring John Cena as the voice of Ernie the Elephant, will air this Sunday during the first quarter of the Super Bowl. You can watch the spot in the video below: Kevin Nash Undergoing Surgery WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash posted the following on Instagram, noting he will be undergoing surgery for a torn labrum and bicep. Nash added this will be his 31st surgery: Just got my MRI back, torn rotator cuff one detached, torn long head right bicept,torn labrum. Going for surgery 31. Thought I’d grind a little bone on bone and get a pump today.Read on @therock the other day instead of why me? Try me! Shits on right shoulder. A video posted by Kevin Nash (@nash5959) on Jan 30, 2017 at 6:52pm PST