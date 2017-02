WrestleZone Radio presents another brand new episode of NXT Rebellion! Subscribe to WrestleZone Radio on iTunes Host Jamie Campbell is joined by Adult Swim personality Vinny Bucci for this episode of NXT Rebellion. They discuss the latest episode of NXT, the fallout from Takeover: San Antonio and the Royal Rumble, and more, including: Will Asuka leave NXT undefeated when she gets called to the main roster?

What main roster members should Tye Dillinger feud with?

Who will replace Seth Rollins as HHH’s WrestleMania opponent?

How much mayonnaise is too much mayonnaise?!

Remembering the Black Scorpion

And more!