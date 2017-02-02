Big E on Ellsworth, Cass & Carmella
Big E Tweeted the following in response to the current story line relationship between Carmella and James Ellsworth. Carmella is the real life girlfriend of WWE Raw star Big Cass:
Cathy Kelley on Samoa Joe’s Response to Seth Rollins’ Injury
WWE has released the following video, looking at Samoa Joe’s comments aimed at Seth Rollins after news broke of Rollins’ injury:
Xavier Woods Games at PAX South
In the following video, Xavier Woods plays Street Fighter V at the recent PAX South convention in this new “UpUpDownDown” video:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?