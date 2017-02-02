Cathy Kelley Looks at Samoa Joe’s Response to Seth Rollins’ Injury, Xavier Woods Games at PAX (Videos), Big E on Ellsworth, Cass & Carmella

seth rollins

Big E on Ellsworth, Cass & Carmella

Big E Tweeted the following in response to the current story line relationship between Carmella and James Ellsworth. Carmella is the real life girlfriend of WWE Raw star Big Cass:

Cathy Kelley on Samoa Joe’s Response to Seth Rollins’ Injury

WWE has released the following video, looking at Samoa Joe’s comments aimed at Seth Rollins after news broke of Rollins’ injury:

Xavier Woods Games at PAX South

In the following video, Xavier Woods plays Street Fighter V at the recent PAX South convention in this new “UpUpDownDown” video:

