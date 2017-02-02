Percy Watson Talks About Returning To NXT On Commentary, His In-Ring Career, His Goals For NXT

Former NXT star and current NXT commentator Percy Watson recently spoke with Byron Saxton for WWE.com; you can read a few highlights below:

Percy Watson sums up his first run with WWE as a competitor:

It was a huge learning experience and the most fun I’ve ever had in my life. There’s no business in the world like WWE. I felt like I had more to do as a wrestler, but things happen in life and you move on.

Watson comments on how NXT has grown since he was in developmental back when it was FCW:

It’s absolutely amazing! I mean from the talent to the WWE Performance Center to NXT TakeOver events, I love seeing how the developmental product has grown into such a huge brand.

Watson talks about his goals as a commentator:

Well, this whole experience has been completely surreal to me. But now that I’ve got a second chance, my goal is to learn as much as possible. I realize that it’ll take some time, but I have no problem with that. I want to bring as much energy and “Showtime” to the announce team as I can.

