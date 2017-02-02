Ted DiBiase Comments On What Getting His Own Action Figure Meant To Him, Which Modern Era WWE Stars Impress Him Most

The Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase recently spoke with The Memorabilia Guy; you can read a few excerpts below: Ted DiBiase shares what it felt like learning he would get his first action figure with Hasbro: For me, it was somewhat of a surreal experience. I never imagined that I would ever have an action figure made in my likeness. It was one of the things that helped me understand just how big the WWF was becoming. Related: ‘Hasbro’ WWE Retro Figures Now In Stores (Photos) DiBiase on being one of the rare few to get three different Hasbro figures, the staying power of his character: Well, I simply feel blessed. It’s humbling to think that of all the people in our industry I’m one of the few that has stayed the test of time. The Million Dollar Man was Vince McMahon’s personal idea. I just happened to be the guy that was fortunate to be selected to be that character. DiBiase reveals which wrestlers in the modern era have impressed him most: The three that come to mind right off the top my head are Randy Orton, Dolph Ziggler, and Bray Wyatt. Check out more action with Wrestlezone’s Figure 2 Photo!