Dana White Says Ronda Rousey ‘Doesn’t Have It’ Anymore (Video), Big Show Says All Roads Lead To Wrestlemania

Down For The Count? The above video features Dana White talking to TMZ about Ronda Rousey's future in MMA. White talks about all of the things Rousey has been up to outside of UFC, and he says they'll always be friends and she's had a great career. White says her career is no different than any other sport, and there's always a day where you can't compete at a certain level anymore. He says UFC is tough and it's a young man and young woman's sport, and one day you don't have it anymore. Weeeeellll… Big Show posted the following photo of himself at the gym; Big Show has been losing weight recently and has been getting in great shape headed into his reported match against Shaquille O'Neal at Wrestlemania 33. John Cena recently told TMZ that Show is taking the match very seriously, and thinks he has something to prove after being the subject of 'Please Retire' chants. Everyday is a work in progress. All roads lead to @WrestleMania. #GiantInTheGym pic.twitter.com/kZazpwj70k — Big Show (@WWETheBigShow) February 2, 2017