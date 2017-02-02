Jim Ross Comments On Wrestlemania Week Festivities, His Live Show Format, Positive Memories Of The XFL

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently spoke with Jay Reddick of the Orlando Sentinel; you can read a few highlights below. Ross will bring his RINGSIDE: An Afternoon With Jim Ross & Friends to Plaza LIVE Orlando on April 1st and 2nd; tickets are available now. Jim Ross comments on his experience with the XFL: “I never saw the XFL as a negative. It’s still on my resume. It wasn’t good quality football, crazy things went on, but it was showbiz. I just looked at it as something different.” Ross talks about what to expect from the format of his live RINGSIDE shows: “My show is essentially dictated by how things are going in the wrestling business. It’s like old matches – you didn’t rehearse, you just went out there and sold what the audience was buying. That’s what’s sometimes missing in today’s matches…there’s no sense in fixing what’s not broken. After we go into the Q&A, the best part is that the fans write that script. It’s immediate feedback, and it’s even a form of market research for me on what the fans want.” Ross talks about all of the events that are now a part of Wrestlemania week being a celebration: “I’ve been a wrestling fan my whole life, and for so many years a lot of us have been, for lack of a better word, bullied. We’ve been teased, kidded, eyes rolled from our peers and family members. ‘You watch wrestling?!?’ I see my shows as a safe zone, a safe haven. We’re all wrestling fans here. At WrestleMania, there will be fans from all over the world all coming together, and we get to talk about wrestling. That’s a great thing.”