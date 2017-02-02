Former Employer Files For Trademark On Pentagon Jr’s New Ring Name, Callihan & Omega In Action, More PWS Highlights (Full Matches)

Penta OM Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting Lucha Underground Pentagon Jr, now going by the name Penta OM (Penta El Cero Miedo), may not be able to use that name after his former employer applied to trademark it. Lucha Libre FMV, the parent company of AAA and Lucha Undergorund, filed for a trademark on the name one week after the wrestler announced this would be his new name after leaving AAA. The trademark application was filed in the United States and Mexico, but the wrestler is still able to oppose the trademark on the new name since it was filed so soon after his announcement. F4Wonline.com also noted an application to trademark his brother Fenix’s name was also recently submitted. It was said AAA is looking to trademark Fenix El Rey and the new Penta name to prevent them from being used in the US and Mexico, even though neither one used them in AAA. Related: More Details On Pentagon Jr. Leaving AAA & Possible Impact on Lucha Underground, WWE Royal Rumble Preview For Styles vs Cena (Video) Pro Wrestling Syndicate Title Match Wrestling recently acquired the Pro Wrestling Syndicate tape library and began uploading content to their YouTube account. Many notable names worked for Pro Wrestling Syndicate while the promotion was open including Kenny Omega, Sami Callihan, Mil Mascaras, Kalisto and Tony Nese, all of which can be seen in the videos below. Pro Wrestling Syndicate previously operated out of Metuchen, New Jersey; former promoter / trainer Pat Buck is now co-owner and trainer for WrestlePro, also based in New Jersey: