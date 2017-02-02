Seth Rollins Still Has Triple H in His Sights, Vince McMahon Congratulates ESPN XFL Director, Booker T in Furniture Commercials (Videos)

Seth Rollins Still Has Triple H in His Sights

After news broke yesterday that he suffered an injury which could keep him off WrestleMania this year, Seth Rollins Tweeted “this isn’t over” in regards to his planned match against Triple H.

Rollins has since posted a fan-made graphic of Rollins’ goal to “slay the king”. Early word is that Rollins might be able to return to the ring in 8 weeks, but as of this writing his WrestleMania 33 status remains unconfirmed:

Vince McMahon Congratulates ESPN XFL Director

As noted, the new ESPN 30 for 30 special on the short-lived XFL aired tonight at 9pm EST, and Vince McMahon Tweeted the following to director Charlie Ebersol:

Booker T in Furniture Commercials

As seen below, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is featured in new commercials for Hilton Furniture & Mattress in Houston, Texas: