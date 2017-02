Tonight, ESPN aired its 30 for 30 special “This Was the XFL”, looking at Vince McMahon’s short-lived XFL promotion.

What did you think of the special? Vote in the poll below, sound off with your opinion in the comment section below and check out some of the WZ staff, wrestler and fan reactions to the special!

#ThisWasTheXFL was great…but the last 5 min w/ Vince and Dick at dinner was as “real” as it gets. Awesome stuff. — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) February 3, 2017

Vince McMahon vs Bob Costas BOOK IT! #ThisWasTheXFL — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) February 3, 2017

I wish Vince was this honest and blunt today. Great lines from the press conference #ThisWasTheXFL — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) February 3, 2017

When I was little I thought “He Hate Me” was the best football player in the world. #ThisWasTheXFL @WWEonESPN — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) February 3, 2017

Solid doc, #ThisWasTheXFL. Dynamic personalities came together to create one of most influential (for better or for worse) entities ever. — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) February 3, 2017

Thank you to @espn for allowing me to tell this love story and thanks to all of you for watching with me. What. A. Night. #thiswasthexfl — Charlie Ebersol (@CharlieEbersol) February 3, 2017

Thumbs up. Worth watching if you want to relive #ThisWasTheXFL or learn for the first time. Great segments with Vince too including the end — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) February 3, 2017

Respect Vince McMahon for ability to take risks in interest of innovation.Did it with #WrestleMania, #WWE Network +yes, #XFL. #ThisWasTheXFL — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) February 3, 2017

I had fun working in the #XFL…no bad memories for me..loved broadcasting football. #ThisWasTheXFL — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) February 3, 2017