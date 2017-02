WWE Hall of Famer Sergeant Slaughter recently appeared on The Roman Show to discuss his Wrestlemania experiences, who he would like to see inducted into this year’s WWE Hall of Fame and The Undertaker’s longevity. Below are some interview highlights: On events like the Hall of Fame and AXXESS leading up to Wrestlemania: “It’s therapy. You get to go out and do golf tournaments and meet fans that wouldn’t ever to meet you,” he said. “You don’t have anything on your mind but to meet your fans talking wrestling. You have the WWE Hall of Fame. So far we have Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle. I have some personal favorites that hope get inducted maybe Ivan Koloff, Beth Phoenix or maybe Bob Barker for the celebrity wing.” On his pre-match preparations heading into his WrestleMania 7 main event against Hulk Hogan: “I walked around and listened to the silence. I knew in a few hours it wouldn’t be silent any more. I was a character that wasn’t liked. I was an Iraqi sympathizer and Hulk Hogan had the American flag and everyone wanted him to win. I was in the back loosening up. Willy Nelson was in the back since he was supposed to perform the national anthem. Donald Trump was there with his girlfriend at the time Marla Maples, Alex Trebek was there he was going to be a ring announcer and Regis Philbin who was going to be a commentator. All these people I knew got away from me because they thought I was an Iraqi sympathizer. Willy Nelson came up to me and shook has head and told me I can’t believe that you are going up against America. I told you sometimes you have to do what you have to do. We entertained them and we got through the match. “