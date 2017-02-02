Akira Tozawa Reunites with “Best Friends” at 205 Live, UFC Releases Statement on Trump’s Travel Ban, Karl Anderson on His Road to WWE

UFC Releases Statement on Donald Trump’s Travel Ban In response to Donald Trump’s recent travel ban, UFC released the following statement to Bloody Elbow: “We are aware of the federal travel ban. There are numerous variables including a judicial injunction. We are monitoring and will be affirmatively engaged to ensure that our fighters and employees are able to compete and do their jobs.” Karl Anderson on His Road to WWE WWE star Karl Anderson recently spoke with Eugene Weekly to promote Sunday’s WWE Raw live event at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. When discussing his road to WWE, Anderson had the following to say: “I’m a guy who came out from wrestling in barns and UAW halls for $20 a night to working for the WWE. I know what it’s like to wrestle when there’s no cameras and no television. It’s a lot different without the fireworks and television. In a way it’s a little more fun. The stress level is a little bit down. It’s just a good time.” Akira Tozawa Reunites with “Best Friends” at 205 Live As seen in the video below, Akira Tozawa made his WWE 205 Live debut this week, and he posted the following photo of himself and Apollo Crews backstage. Tozawa, Crews and Ricochet were known as “Team Best Friends” back in their Dragon Gate days. Read Also: Ricochet Reveals Which WWE Title He Wants to Win, Calls Jim Cornette a “Bitter Old Man” Same locker room.

Same show.

Same ring.

THIS IS AWESOME.#BFF #bestofriends