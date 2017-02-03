Goldberg Announced for WWE Raw Before Fastlane, Update on Plans for Goldberg at Fastlane and Brock Lesnar’s PPV Status

The Resch Center in Green Bay has announced Goldberg will be at the February 27th edition of WWE Raw, which is the go-home show for the March 5th WWE Fastlane PPV. Brock Lesnar is also being advertised for Raw on the 27th.

As noted, Goldberg is being advertised to appear at WWE Fastlane, and at last word he is scheduled to compete in a main event match at the Raw brand event.

With regards to Brock Lesnar, he is not scheduled to be at WWE Fastlane. Brock Lesnar’s next televised bout is not scheduled to be until WrestleMania 33 where he will face Goldberg.

As we noted earlier this week, WWE has announced Brock Lesnar vs Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Title will take place at the Smackdown WWE live event on March 13th at Madison Square Garden.