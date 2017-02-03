AJ Styles and More WWE Stars Predict the Super Bowl WWE has released the following video, featuring AJ Styles, Nikki Bella and more WWE stars predicting the winner of Super Bowl 51 on Sunday night: 4 Things The Undertaker Has Not Accomplished in WWE WWE has also released the following video, looking at 4 things The Undertaker has yet to accomplish in WWE, including never winning the Intercontinental Title despite challenging for the title twice: Miz & Maryse News As seen in the photo below, The Miz and Maryse took part in a 36-hour live stream to celebrate Snickers doing a live Super Bowl 51 commercial Sunday night. The stream began at noon on Thursday and will lead up to the live Snickers commercial on Sunday night during the big game: We are excited to be a part of #SnickersLive @snickers GO TO Snickerslive.com for the full live stream and check out what the #ItCouple is getting into @marysemizanin @wwe A photo posted by Mike “The Miz” Mizanin (@mikethemiz) on Feb 2, 2017 at 3:56pm PST