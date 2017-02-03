Following a knee injury on WWE Raw this week, WWE has announced Seth Rollins has been pulled from all live events this weekend. Rollins is currently in Birmingham, Alabama being evaluated by doctors and early words is that he might miss 8 weeks of action. Rollins’ current WrestleMania 33 status remains unknown. Prior to Rollins suffering the injury this week, the plan was for Seth Rollins vs Triple H to take place at WrestleMania 33.

According to PWInsider.com, should Rollins be unable to compete at WrestleMania, one match replacement idea being discussed in the past 24 hours is Triple H vs Shane McMahon.

WWE made the announcement below, promising a Seth Rollins injury update on Raw Monday night, so we should know more then: