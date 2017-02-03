Backstage News on a Match Pitched to Replace Seth Rollins vs Triple H at WrestleMania 33, Rollins Off Weekend WWE Live Events

Nick Paglino
seth rollins vs triple h

Photo Credit: GackHollywood.com

Following a knee injury on WWE Raw this week, WWE has announced Seth Rollins has been pulled from all live events this weekend. Rollins is currently in Birmingham, Alabama being evaluated by doctors and early words is that he might miss 8 weeks of action. Rollins’ current WrestleMania 33 status remains unknown. Prior to Rollins suffering the injury this week, the plan was for Seth Rollins vs Triple H to take place at WrestleMania 33.

According to PWInsider.com, should Rollins be unable to compete at WrestleMania, one match replacement idea being discussed in the past 24 hours is Triple H vs Shane McMahon.

WWE made the announcement below, promising a Seth Rollins injury update on Raw Monday night, so we should know more then:

“The full extent of Seth Rollins’ injury remains unknown, but WWE.com can confirm that the former WWE Champion has not been cleared to compete at WWE Live Events this weekend. A full medical update will be given this Monday night on Raw.”

