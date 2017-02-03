Ring of Honor Announces the Return of Kenny Omega, Kevin Kelly Finished With ROH, Scott Steiner Cuts Scathing Promo on Opponent (Video)

Ring of Honor Announces the Return of Kenny Omega

Ring of Honor has announced Kenny Omega will appear at the “Honor Rising” events at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan on February 26th and 27th. Word is that Omega will be making several United States appearances for ROH later this year.

Kevin Kelly Finished With ROH

Former WWE announcer Kevin Kelly, who has been the Ring of Honor announcer since 2010, departed ROH earlier this week, according to PWInsider.com.

Kelly had been working full-time with ROH as an announcer, a liaison between the talent and the office, and to help spearhead projects such as a streaming service and an updated website. Kelly recently gave notice to the company and finished up this week, and as of now there is no word on who will be replacing him.

Scott Steiner Cuts Scathing Promo on Opponent

Title Match Wrestling recently posted the following video, which contains very strong language, from a November Pro Wrestling Syndicate event. The video features Scott Steiner in Sayreville, NJ ripping into his opponent Craig Steele before making him tap out: