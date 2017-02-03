Who is the WWE Equivalent to Tom Brady?
WWE.com has published a new poll asking fans which WWE star is the WWE equivalent to New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (multiple titles, one of the greatest ever, polarizing among fans). The choices are John Cena, Triple H, Roman Reigns or other.
As of this writing, 61% went with John Cena, while 15% voted for Triple H and 15% voted for other.
Randy Orton on Why He Aligned Himself with Bray Wyatt
As noted, ESPN obtained comments from Randy Orton after his Royal Rumble match win, and during the interview Orton had the following to say when asked why he aligned himself with Bray Wyatt:
Neville’s Network Pick of the Week
Below is WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville’s WWE Network pick of the week:
