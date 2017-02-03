Who is the WWE Equivalent to Tom Brady? WWE.com has published a new poll asking fans which WWE star is the WWE equivalent to New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (multiple titles, one of the greatest ever, polarizing among fans). The choices are John Cena, Triple H, Roman Reigns or other. As of this writing, 61% went with John Cena, while 15% voted for Triple H and 15% voted for other. Randy Orton on Why He Aligned Himself with Bray Wyatt As noted, ESPN obtained comments from Randy Orton after his Royal Rumble match win, and during the interview Orton had the following to say when asked why he aligned himself with Bray Wyatt: “I’m a Wyatt because I wanted to be in the most dominating group in WWE currently. I’m not going to say the most dominating in history, because you always hear about the best group in history, the most dominating group in history, etc. Everything is ‘in history.’ Screw that. Right now, we’re the baddest guys in here. I’m doing what I’ve got to do, so to speak. But tonight was cool to see how it unfolded, because Luke definitely has a chip on his shoulder. He tried to give Bray the Sister Abigail. I saved Bray. As far as I’m concerned, whether it’s me, Bray and Luke, or just me and Bray, we’re a wrecking crew. And that’s what we’ve got to do. That’s what we are good at.” Neville’s Network Pick of the Week Below is WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville’s WWE Network pick of the week: