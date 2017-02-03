Charles Robinson on What John Cena Told Him After WWE Title Win, Cena and Flair Backstage Rumble Photos, Style Battle Brackets Revealed

Charles Robinson Revealed What John Cena Told Him After WWE Title Win As noted, referee Charles Robinson recently spoke with WWE.com to discuss John Cena’s 16th World Title win at Royal Rumble, and during the interview Robinson revealed the following when asked about the moment him and Cena shared after the match: “We were just talking about how cool it was that I’ve reffed for Ric Flair so many times and now I’m refereeing his 16th title and tying [it] up with Ric. He thought that was pretty freaking cool.” Cena and Flair Backstage Rumble Photos In related news, WWE.com has posted a gallery of backstage photos from Royal Rumble, featuring Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, John Cena and Ric Flair together after Cena’s big title win and more. You can check it out at this link. Style Battle Brackets Revealed WWN Live has issued the following: February 3rd: Get a free shirt from The WWN Family! If you buy a DVD or Blu-ray 3 Pack Deal, we’ll send you a free mystery WWN branded shirt! When you order, please put your shirt size in the special instructions to redeem this offer. Get ready for a surprise, free shirt! Go to the new WWNLive.com Store to take advantage. February 3rd: Ethan Page has agreed to give Darby Allin a match after the happenings of EVOLVE 76 and EVOLVE 77. It’ll be Page vs. Allin at EVOLVE 79 on February 25th in Queens, NY at La Boom! February 3rd: We are one week away from Style Battle S1:E2 and FIP Ascension 2017. Both events will be at The Orpheum in Ybor City, FL. Tickets are only $20 per event, or $35 for a combo ticket. Order now at TicketFly.com. February 3rd: Drew Galloway and AR Fox have been officially added to Style Battle S1:E2 on February 10th in Ybor City, FL! They will wrestle each other in a first round match that could main event any independent wrestling event in the world. Fox has been given another chance at Style Battle since he went to the finals in S1:E1. The brackets have been released. Style Battle S1:E2 brackets are: Bracket A: AR Fox vs. Drew Galloway Anthony Henry vs. Caleb Konley Bracket B: Fred Yehi vs. Tracer X Dan Barry vs. Sami Callihan February 3rd: Caleb Konley vs. Jason Cade has been added to Full Impact Pro on February 11th in Ybor City, FL. February 3rd: Dontay Brown says Anthony Henry and Amber Young owe him a debt. He says there is a reward for anyone who collects at FIP Ascension 2017 on February 11th. February 3rd: FIP Tag Team Champions The Hooligans have an open contract to defend the FIP Tag Team Titles on February 11th. February 3rd: Due to the unpredictable nature of FIP, it is difficult for us to sign more matches for FIP Ascension on February 11th. There is no telling what might happen. Here is how the current card shapes up: FIP World Heavyweight Title Match Fred Yehi defends vs. Brian Cage FIP Florida Heritage Title Match – The Rematch Martin Stone defends vs. Jon Davis Special Attraction Match Caleb Konley vs. Jason Cade FIP Tag Team Champions The Hooligans Have An Open Contract! Dontay Brown Has A Reward For Anyone Who Can Collect The “Debt” Anthony Henry & Amber Young Owe Him! Plus More With: -Sami Callihan, AR Fox & Darby Allin of Uncle John’s Friends -Sammy Guevara -Dan Barry -Austin Theory -Tracer X -Billy Barboza with Weevil Whittaker -Aria Blake -Plus many more to be added!!! February 3rd: ACW comes to you live on www.FloSlam.tv tomorrow night with a Steel Cage Match! Go here for all the info on this show from Port Richey, FL! This is a great time to start your FloSlam subscription. For only $20 for one month you’ll get ACW, Style Battle, FIP and two EVOLVE events LIVE plus more and the VOD library in February! February 3rd: A reminder that tickets are now on sale at TicketFly.com for the following EVOLVE cards: -EVOLVE 78 in Joppa, MD on February 24th -EVOLVE 79 in Queens, NY on February 25th -EVOLVE in Summit Park, IL on May 20th -EVOLVE in Livonia, MI on May 21st -EVOLVE in Melrose, MA on June 24th We have frozen ticket prices in 2017 to help cover the service fees on TicketFly. We have also discounted tickets by $5 if you buy in advance. Tickets are $5 more, which is regular price, if you buy on the day-of-the-show. TicketFly offers many advantages including the ability to pick your own seat, print your ticket at home or just show the barcode on your phone. There is no need to deal with will call or getting tickets in the mail anymore! Thank you for all your support! February 3rd: Next week is going to be the week you’ve been waiting for! We’ll have major match and talent announcements for almost every upcoming EVOLVE event.