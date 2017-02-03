Big Show Breaks Wind and Clears WWE Locker Room (Video), The Rock in 2 Movie Trailers During Super Bowl, Ellsworth’s Super Bowl Pick

Big Show Breaks Wind and Clears WWE Locker Room

In the video above, several WWE stars play “Lightning Reaction”, in which the object of the game is to avoid getting shocked. Despite some of the player avoiding a shock, no one could avoid Big Show’s flatulence and it clears the room.

James Ellsworth Offer His Super Bowl Pick

James Ellsworth Tweeted the following, offering his Super Bowl 51 pick:

The Rock in 2 Movie Trailers During Super Bowl

In related news, The Rock posted the following on Instagram, noting he will be featured in two movie trailers during the Super Bowl:

“Despite me being the only SOB wearing sneakers on the beach, it’s still very cool to have TWO movie trailers air during the SUPER BOWL this Sunday – BAYWATCH and FAST & FURIOUS. As a kid I’d get so hyped to see the cool movie spots play during the commercials. Well, I’m still a big a– kid who gets hyped and this kind of stuff never gets old. Grateful.”

