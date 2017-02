The latest episode of legendary pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter’s podcast Is Wrestling Fixed? was released earlier this morning. It features an exclusive interview with WWE Hall of Famer Afa of The Wild Samoans as well as an unreleased 2003 interview with Samoa Joe from backstage at a Ring Of Honor event. Some of Afa’s comments about why fans boo his nephew Roman Reigns have been transcribed below. Subscribe to Is Wrestling Fixed? on iTunes

AFA: Why do they boo him? APTER: Yeah, why do the crowds boo him? He’s so terrific. AFA: It’s just like anything else. The thing about my other nephew The Rock was when he first started they were booing him. That was because of his lack of experience. The kid’s young. He will grow in to become a somebody someday if he not already is. You’ve just got to be patient. You’ve got to give people a chance to grow. He’s still learning a lot and just give him some time. There’s a lot he needs to learn and me and my brother we kind of want to stay out of it. These kids today are much smarter and the business is different, you know? We kind of just let them do it their own way and every now and then if they need some advice we will give them the “old school” advice. As far the fans go… give the kids a chance. They’ll come around. He’ll come around. Related: News on Creative Plans for Roman Reigns vs The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33, Undertaker’s Current Health and Reigns’ Future

This issue of Is Wrestling Fixed? features: Brand new, exclusive interviews with WWE Hall of Famer Afa of the Wild Samoans

Classic audio from Bill’s archives featuring a 2003 interview with Samoa Joe

Bill’s & Nick’s thoughts on some of the recent headlines from around the world of pro wrestling including their their in-depth thoughts on The Royal Rumble

Classic Rankings from 1979

The #AskApter Mail Bag

More… You can listen to the full audio archives in the embedded audio player below: