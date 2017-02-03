Eric Bischoff Weighs In On Netflix Streaming Lucha Underground; Does He Think WWE Is Taking Notice?



The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff's podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released last night and features former WCW & WWE Superstar Lex Luger as his guest. You can find some of Eric's comments transcribed below. On Lucha Underground signing a distribution deal to stream on Netflix in North America: EB: I'm happy for them. They need to find a way to make some money! (laughs) With all of the high priced talent they have working on that project, including Mark Burnett, and the quality of the production is phenomenal. I love the production values of the show. I love the fact that it's different than the rest of the wrestling content out there. I am a big fan of the project and the property. I am a little confused by the revenue model for it but if there is a way for them to make even more money and sustain themselves and grow that business. Man, I am all about that. I may even subscribe just to pick it up on Netflix and support them. I recommend others do the same. On if this means WWE will take notice of Netflix beginning to stream pro wrestling: EB: I don't think it does. First of all the show is so much different than the WWE. It's apples and oranges, in my opinion. There is some cross over. Undeniably. There is cross over. When I look at Lucha Underground and I look at WWE I see two different products and two different audiences. Two different ways of presenting the product. I don't think anybody at WWE is looking at it as competition nor do I think that there will be very many other companies that will be able to produce a show of high enough quality. Last I heard that show was costing El Rey and Lucha Undergound, last I heard from somebody very close to the organization, it was close to $700,000 an episode. Not a lot of people got enough bread to crank out a show like that on a regular basis. Whether that number is high or low I don't know. It's a little bit old. That's probably a two year old number. Maybe they've found less expensive ways to do it.

