2/3 Edition of Impact Rebellion feat. Rip Rogers: Open Fight Night, Brother Nero Calls Out Lashley, More

On this episode of you Impact Rebellion Big Ray & Bin Hamin (aka Ben Duerr) break down TNA's Open Fight Night 2017! Impact Wrestling's Open Fight Night 2017 included… Big opening match as Brother Nero Jeff Hardy calls out The Destroyer Bobby Lashley to a World Title match

Aron Rex and Spud are #Rexcellent

Bram hits a huge Piledriver through a table out of no where on Crazzy Steve

EC3 is battered and severely bruised but still confronts Eli Drake who calls out the injured Superstar

A new X-Division Champion is crowned

More Plus an interview with Pro Wrestling Icon and legendary trainer "The Hustler" Rip Rogers in this insane and fun interview! Rip lets it all hang out!

As well as the Breaking Kayfabe With Okayfabe where Conor reports on the Hardy's and Drew Galloway contracts expiring and the possibilities of what may happen in the near future.