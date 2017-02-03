WWE Possibly Announcing Legendary Tag Team as Next 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Inductees

As noted, speculation began a couple months ago that the legendary tag team Rock ‘N Roll Express might be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year, and the duo is set to appear at 50fifty Sports Tavern this Monday night. Promotional material for the appearance notes the following: If you watched wrestling as a kid you have to remember Rock n roll Express. Well Monday night here at 50fifty Ricky Morton will be here to sign autographs. There is a big announcement that will be made that night on Raw. Be here to watch some wrestling and have a beer with one of the Icons of wrestling. 8pm. The 2017 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony takes place on Friday, March 31st from the Amway Center in Orlando during WrestleMania 33 weekend, and Kurt Angle will be headlining this year’s class: