Bret Hart Provides Cancer Update, Former NFL Player and NXT Recruit Talks Making the Jump to WWE, How to be a “Baller” (Videos)

Bret Hart Provides Cancer Update
One year ago WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart revealed he had prostate cancer, and soon after he underwent surgery. In a new interview with The Canadian Press, Hart reveals he is now 100% cancer free and offered the following advice to men regarding prostate cancer:
Former NFL Player and NXT Recruit Talks Making the Jump to WWE
WWE has released the following video, featuring former NFL player and recent Performance Center tryout attendee Isaiah Stanback talking making the jump from the NFL to WWE:
