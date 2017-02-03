Bret Hart Provides Cancer Update, Former NFL Player and NXT Recruit Talks Making the Jump to WWE, How to be a “Baller” (Videos)

Bret Hart Provides Cancer Update One year ago WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart revealed he had prostate cancer, and soon after he underwent surgery. In a new interview with The Canadian Press, Hart reveals he is now 100% cancer free and offered the following advice to men regarding prostate cancer: “You know, it’s so critical for me to stress … that it’s just a blood test. You gotta go in and get a blood test. If you’re a man over 40, you need to go in. You don’t want to be like my brother, Smith, who’s a guy that didn’t worry about it and it’s too late now. “If you’ve got prostate cancer, if you don’t catch it early, you could die from it. And if you catch it early, you can live a pretty normal life. I would say I’m pretty close to normal.” Former NFL Player and NXT Recruit Talks Making the Jump to WWE WWE has released the following video, featuring former NFL player and recent Performance Center tryout attendee Isaiah Stanback talking making the jump from the NFL to WWE: How to be a “Baller” To celebrate the release of “Ballers: The Complete Second Season”, now available on Blu-ray and DVD, HBO has released the following video on how to be the best baller you can be: