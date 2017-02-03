In a recent interview with Solowrestling out of Spain (seen below), Ricochet noted that he is no longer under contract with Lucha Underground, where he wrestles under a mask as Prince Puma. He has been with the promotion since the start, and was the first ever Lucha Underground World Champion and has remained one of the company’s top stars. Ricochet also stated that he is still under an exclusive non-compete contract until the third season of the show finishes up, which will keep him off competing television and pay-per-view in the United States. He remains a consistent member of the New Japan Pro Wrestling roster, and has expressed interest in working with Ring of Honor once he is legally able to do so. Lucha Underground season three returns this summer. — SPOILER WARNING — Lucha Underground ran an angle at their last set of television tapings, where Prince Puma defeating Johnny Mundo to win the world title in a “Career vs. Title” match, which has not yet aired. At the same taping, he was defeated by Pentagon Dark (whose future with the promotion is also in question after leaving AAA in January) and dropped the title in a “Loser Must Retire” match, so that appears to be how they’ll write him off going forward.