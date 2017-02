This first of four CSR segments kicks off with Seth Rollins and the injury situation. The show also started hot with a surprise appearance in studio from former CSR regular Brian Gulish.

Here’s some highlights:

Gulish: I don’t think he should be considered. I know they want him and Triple H. At the end of the day, I’m glad they didn’t rush Finn Balor by putting him into the Rumble. Take your time with this. If it’s not his ACL, and just his MCL, it’s a 4-6 week thing without surgery. DeAngelo Williams of the Steelers had the surgery this year and fixed up his knee. I would not rush him back; no reason to rush back someone who is not a part-timer like Triple H, Lesnar or John Cena; I think you be very careful. This is the future of the WWE for the next 10-12 years.

Juice: I think Seth Rollins should be on the shelf if it’s more serious. If it’s just his MCL, then I think they should go for it; just keep him off TV, make it seem like Joe injured him more than he did.

LaBar: If it was planned then Joe would have attacked more of the knee, but no he didn’t go after the knee. He ended up taking a wrong turn on the mat, but hey, what’s done is done. Injuries happen. So Rev, you know what you do with that heat? You run with it. Take that heat. I wish more guys would taunt each other on Social Media. I’m sure Seth Rollins told him, hey dude, if I’m on the shelf, you mine as well get some heat out of it.

Rev: Thing is, especially as a wrestler, and my experience as a bad guy right now; if it’s given to you, you have to take it and suck it for all it’s worth. On the other side of things, I feel for Seth Rollins because I know what it’s like. To get so close to the mission, especially since you were sidetracked before, it seems like you are going to be on the shelf. Every person getting into this business has a goal to get into the business in one piece and come out as one piece. I agree with what you guys said, you cannot just rush back. Take your time and see what happens. What happens if you rush back? You’re going to fall into pieces and be broken. Take your time, get healed up, and come back when ready.

LaBar: I know it’s common sense; people want to see Triple H and Rollins, but if you rush him and he gets injured again. Imagine if he’s in the middle of the ring and he gets injured again, and you have to call an audible, that’s terrible. Do not put pressure on Seth Rollins that they’re counting on him to face Triple H. Take him off the card, off the mindset, and if he recovers quickly, put him on the night after Mania.