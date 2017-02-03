Impact Viewership Down Slightly This week’s episode of Impact Wrestling, featuring the return of Open Fight Night, was down just slightly from last week’s Genesis-themed show. The final tally for the February 2nd episode is 299,000 viewers, down just under 3% from the week before at 307,000 viewers. Open Fight Night featured a TNA World Heavyweight Championship match between Bobby Lashley and “Brother Nero” Jeff Hardy, a Falls Count Anywhere match between the DCC and The Decay, and X-Division Championship ladder match, and a main event that saw Ethan Carter III take on Eli Drake. Team 3D Academy NE Coming Soon It appears that legendary tag team Bubba Ray and D-Von Dudley will be opening a second pro wrestling school, expanding on their successful Team 3D Academy in Kissimmee, Florida. The new location will be somewhere in the northeast United States, likely outside of Philadelphia or New York given their long-time affiliation with the region. Team 3D has trained several stars that have gone on to major wrestling promotions, including Rob Terry, Rosie Lottalove, Jesse Neal, Leva Bates (who worked as Blue Pants in NXT), James Raideen who is currently working for ZERO1 in Japan, and several others. We don’t have a specific timeline for when the new school will be open, other than “soon” and “coming in 2017”, but we’ll keep you posted.