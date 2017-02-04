Site Announcement: WZ Currently Seeking Additional Staff, Inquire Within

Nick Paglino

WrestleZone is currently seeking new contributors to the site in various forms.

If you are interested in working for the site, please email me at submit@wrestlezone.com. Specific role details will be discussed on a per person basis. Along with your email expressing interest, please submit a resume and any past internet wrestling, sports writing, or journalism experience you might have.

I look forward to your submissions, and thanks as always for the continued support!

Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"