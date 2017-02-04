How Large Is Kazuchika Okada’s Contract In NJPW?, Photo: Update On The WWE Asia Championship

How Large Is Kazuchika Okada’s Contract?

According to VICE Sports, top New Japan Pro Wrestling star Kazuchika Okada’s contract is $2.2 million. The revenues for the year totaled to $21.6 million and added 10,000 new subscribers after WrestleKingdom 11.

WWE Asia Championship

WWE officials were spotted at Malaysia Pro Wrestling. This could be for the upcoming WWE Asia Championship and the post notes that WWE is interested in two names in particular. You can see the post below: