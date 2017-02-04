WWE Broomfield Live Event Results (2/3): Kevin Owens vs Big Show Street Fight, The Club vs Sheamus & Cesaro

WWE Broomfield Live Event Results

February 3, 2017

Broomfield, CO (1) The New Day def. The Shining Stars & Titus O’Neil in a six man tag team match. (2) Goldust, R-Truth & Sin Cara def. Jinder Mahal, Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel in another six man tag team match. What a weird group of people… Apparently Jinder came back to WWE just to replace Heath Slater in the Social Outcasts. (3) Braun Strowman def. Sami Zayn (4) Big Cass def. Rusev (5) Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows def. Cesaro & Sheamus to retain the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships. (6) Neville def. Cedric Alexander to retain the WWE Cruiserweight Championship. (7) Sasha Banks, Bayley & Alicia Fox def. Charlotte, Dana Brooke & Nia Jax (8) Big Show def. Kevin Owens. This was a non-title match as Owens refused to defend the Universal Championship. So instead we got him against Big Show in a Street Fight.