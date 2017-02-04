New Japan Pro Wrestling returns tonight with their first major show since Wrestle Kingdom 11 at the Tokyo Dome. It also marks the official start of the New Japan war against Suzuki-Gun, who made their return in a huge way at New Year Dash, laying waste to the champion and his entire Chaos faction.

Kazuchika Okada will headline tonight’s show defending the IWGP Heavyweight Championship against the legendary Minoru Suzuki, in his first defense of the belt since his six star match with Kenny Omega on January 4th. Both the junior tag titles and the heavyweight tag titles will be on the line against members of Suzuki-Gun as well.

NJPW The New Beginning in Sapporo is live tonight on New Japan World at 1AM EST / midnight CT / 10PM PST. There will be English commentary for the show, and all major New Japan shows in 2017. Here’s the full match card:

IWGP Heavyweight Championship

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki

IWGP Tag Team Championship

Ishii & Yano (c) vs. Killer Elite Squad vs. Honma & Makabe

NEVER Openweight Championship

Hirooki Goto (c) vs. Juice Robinson

IWGP Jr. Tag Team Championship

Roppongi Vice (c) vs. Taka Michinoku & Taichi

Michael Elgin, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Nakanishi, Ryusuke Taguchi & Dragon Lee vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon

Yoshi-Hashi vs. Takashi Iizuka

Tiger Mask, Jushin Thunder Liger & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Gedo, Jado & Will Ospreay

Yuji Nagata, Satoshi Kojima & Tenzan vs. Henare, Yoshihashi & Toshiyuki

Kushida & Kawahito Takara vs. El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru