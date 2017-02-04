WWE NXT Live Event Results St. Augustine, Florida (2/3): Liv Morgan vs Mandy Rose, Kassius Ohno vs Patrick Clark, And More

WWE NXT Live Event Results

2/3/2017

St. Augustine, Florida

Source: PWInsider

*Mustafa Ali pinned Ariya Daivari in a Cruiserweight match.

*Steve Cutler pinned Adrian Jaoude after putting his feet on the ropes

*Daria Berenato pinned Kimber Lee.

*Aleister Black pinned Elias Samson.

* Kassius Ohno pinned Patrick Clark.

*NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain defeated Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic.

*Liv Morgan pinned Mandy Rose.

*Angelo Dawkins & Tye Dillinger & Montez Ford defeated Eric Young, Killian Dain & Alexander Wolfe.

They announced that referee Danilo Anfibio has been called up to the Smackdown brand and did a farewell segment for him with Scotty 2 Hotty coming out and doing the worm as everyone celebrated.

They did a segment as well where Dan Matha did a promo interviewed by announcer Vic Joseph.