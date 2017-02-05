Lex Luger Talks To Eric Bischoff About His Time In Donald Trump’s Football League, Being In Awe Of Ron Simmons, His Unique Packers Honor, More



The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released earlier tonight and features former WCW & WWE Superstar Lex Luger as his guest. You can find some excerpts from Lex and Eric’s conversation transcribed below. Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes EB: How did you transition in to the USFL? LL: I actually went to the Canadian Football League first. I played in three leagues: The Canadian Football League then the NFL then the USFL. Or as we called it “The Donald Trump League” with Herschel Walker and the New Jersey Generals. EB: Is it true that you were the last Green Bay Packer to wear #66 until it was retired for Ray Nitschke? LL: I was the last guy to wear 66. Wow! EB: You ended up crossing paths with Ron Simmons in the USFL. Did you guys get along right away? Or did you get to know each other right away? Or were you just kind of players that were on the same field but didn’t talk much? LL: Oh man, Eric. I was in awe of him. As much as I could be in awe of anybody back then. I played college football against him in Miami. It was afternoon games. Ron Simmons is a college football legend. He was the only guy to have his locker at FSU… of all of the great players to come out of there under coach Bobby Bowden one of the great college football coaches ever… his uniform in the FSU locker room is plexiglassed in. Please cite WZ as the source if you use any of the above transcriptions. Thanks! Related: Eric Bischoff Reacts To Seth Rollins’ Injury; Talks About Injuries Bringing Out The Best & Worst In Creative This week’s episode of Bischoff on Wrestling starts with Eric talking about WWE Superstar Seth Rollins re-inuring his right knee just before WrestleMania. Eric also takes a moment to discuss a couple of the other top news stories of the week in his “Business of Pro Wrestling” segment including: Lucha Underground’s new distribution deal with Netflix

WWE Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer Michelle Wilson says WWE VR is less than five years away

WWE fans’ criticism that this year’s Royal Rumble didn’t have enough surprises

Bischoff on Wrestling’s brand new t-shirts

More… Eric then welcomes his guest for the week former WWE & WCW Superstar Lex Luger! During his appearance Lex speaks candidly to Eric about: His earliest memories of pro wrestling

His days playing college football

Being a bouncer and getting kicked out of college

His time in the Canadian Football League

Working with Ron Simmons and helping him get in to wrestling

How he was trained to wrestle

Immediately being thrown in main event positions with guys like Ric Flair

The origins of the Lex Luger name and where he was billed from

A rib nearly leading to Wahoo McDaniel beating him up

More… Eric then closes the show answering some fan questions from the #BischoffOnWrestling mailbag. You can listen to the full archives from Bischoff on Wrestling in the embedded audio player below: